Police release man's image after incident in Sunderland retail park

Police investigating a report of criminal damage in Sunderland have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to the incident. | 3rd party

Officers received a report that the male victim was sitting in his car at Pallion Retail Park at 7.45pm on Sunday, July 20, when he was approached by another man.

The offender then used a boot to smash the passenger side window, rear window and front window of the vehicle.

All panels of the car were also kicked and damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained minor injuries from broken glass due to the windows being smashed before leaving the scene. The offender then left on foot.

On Friday, September 6 police issued an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

He was in the area at the time and it is believed he could assist with officers’ enquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, should direct message Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat function on the Force’s website or complete a crime update form, or just dial 101.

Please quote crime number 085020M/24.