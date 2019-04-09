Police release images of man following theft of £220 television from supermarket

Police officers investigating the theft of a television from a supermarket have released a picture of a man they would like to trace.

In the early hours of March 20, police received a report of a theft from Asda at The Galleries Shopping Centre.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a television from Asda at The Galleries in Washington.

A man had entered the store and picked up a television valued at £219 off the shelf, before leaving the shop without offering payment.

He then left the area in a vehicle.

An investigation was launched into the incident and officers have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

He was known to have been in the store at the time of the theft, and could have information that may assist with the investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 035865R/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.