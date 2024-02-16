Police release images after report of attempted burglary in Houghton
Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a report of attempted burglary.
Officers received reports that two men had broken a fence and attempted to gain access to an address on Brinkburn Crescent, in Houghton, between 3.25pm and 3.35pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
Northumbria Police said the men are reported to have caused significant damage to a door of the property, then fled the scene on foot.
The incident was reported to police who launched an investigation.
Following a review of CCTV, police have today (Friday) issued images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
They were in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe they could have information which assists the investigation.
The persons featured in the images, or anyone who knows them, should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 004253U/24.