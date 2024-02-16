Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a report of attempted burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received reports that two men had broken a fence and attempted to gain access to an address on Brinkburn Crescent, in Houghton, between 3.25pm and 3.35pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said the men are reported to have caused significant damage to a door of the property, then fled the scene on foot.

The incident was reported to police who launched an investigation.

Following a review of CCTV, police have today (Friday) issued images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

They were in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe they could have information which assists the investigation.