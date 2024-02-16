News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police release images after report of attempted burglary in Houghton

By Ross Robertson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.Picture issued by Northumbria Police.
Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a report of attempted burglary.

Officers received reports that two men had broken a fence and attempted to gain access to an address on Brinkburn Crescent, in Houghton, between 3.25pm and 3.35pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said the men are reported to have caused significant damage to a door of the property, then fled the scene on foot.

The incident was reported to police who launched an investigation.

Following a review of CCTV, police have today (Friday) issued images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

They were in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe they could have information which assists the investigation.

The persons featured in the images, or anyone who knows them, should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 004253U/24.

Related topics:People