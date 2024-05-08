Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating an alleged aggravated burglary in Easington Lane have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to trace.

The police would like to speak with this woman.

An investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident which occurred at premises on the village’s High Street on the afternoon of Monday, March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Two suspects entered a property and threatened the occupants, before removing a safe from the address containing cash.

“Now, as part of their extensive enquiries, officers have identified a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

“She was believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation.”

Further images of the woman.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police immediately via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 031987S/24.