Police release images of woman as part of investigation into alleged aggravated burglary
Detectives investigating an alleged aggravated burglary in Easington Lane have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to trace.
An investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident which occurred at premises on the village’s High Street on the afternoon of Monday, March 18.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Two suspects entered a property and threatened the occupants, before removing a safe from the address containing cash.
“Now, as part of their extensive enquiries, officers have identified a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
“She was believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation.”
The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police immediately via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 031987S/24.
Alternatively, you can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.