Police release image of man in investigation after violence after Sunderland vs Newcastle FA Cup clash at Stadium of Light
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police investigating reports of disorder after the Wear-Tyne Derby in Sunderland have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.
It comes after trouble allegedly flared up after the match in January.
Police have previously praised fans after the FA Cup clash went 'largely without incident' - though pictures from the day did show police grappling with some outside the Stadium of Light.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after the Sunderland AFC v Newcastle United FC game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 6, it was reported that violence broke out between a group of people.
"Officers on duty outside of the stadium responded to the report, however those involved then fled the area on foot.
"No injuries were reported to police.
"An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries have been carried out to date, including a review of CCTV footage.
"As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have today (Thursday) issued an image of a man who they would like to trace in connection with the report.
"He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist the investigation."
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240106-0202.
Members of the public can also share information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.