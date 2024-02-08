Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating reports of disorder after the Wear-Tyne Derby in Sunderland have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.

It comes after trouble allegedly flared up after the match in January.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after the Sunderland AFC v Newcastle United FC game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 6, it was reported that violence broke out between a group of people.

"Officers on duty outside of the stadium responded to the report, however those involved then fled the area on foot.

"No injuries were reported to police.

"An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries have been carried out to date, including a review of CCTV footage.

"As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have today (Thursday) issued an image of a man who they would like to trace in connection with the report.

"He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist the investigation."

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240106-0202.