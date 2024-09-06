Police investigating an alleged theft of groceries from a city service station have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

An investigation by Northumbria Police is ongoing following a report of a theft of food items from the Harbour View service station on Dame Dorothy Street, at around 3pm on July 7.

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident. | NP

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an offender entered the store, took items from the shelves, and hid them in their jacket before leaving. Approximately £20 of canned goods were taken.

“We have launched a full investigation and today (September 6) have released an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the report.

“He was in the area at the time and we believe he may have information which could assist our investigation.”

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 066277E/24.