Police release image of man after Sunderland tyre theft
Police investigating a report of theft in Sunderland have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.
Between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, January 8, it was reported an offender had approached a van parked in Sea Road, Fulwell.
The man then stole four tyres from the van, before leaving the area.
Today, Thursday, February 15, officers have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 003180B/24.