Police release footage after 'despicable' Sunderland GP admits attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a reel of footage showing a ‘despicable’ doctor’s movements as he attempted to murder his mother’s partner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Kwan. | Northumbria Police

Thomas Kwan, 53, a GP at a practice in Sunderland at the time of his crime, sent bogus medical letters to the man, claiming he was due to have an injection.

Kwan arranged to visit the man at his Newcastle home on January 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wore a disguise – including a wig and fake facial hair – along with a medical mask so that his mother and her then partner, who is in his 70s, wouldn’t be able to recognise him.

In the hours after receiving the injection, the victim became seriously unwell, with a serious skin condition developing around the injection area. He was later admitted to hospital after initially visiting his GP.

On presenting several letters for the medical appointment at which he was given the injection, hospital staff discovered they were bogus and informed Northumbria Police.

The victim has since had to have numerous operations, including skin grafts to repair the extensive damage the poisoning caused to his body. He has been left with life-changing injuries following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police

As part of the subsequent police investigation, Kwan was identified as having driven from his home in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton to a hotel in Newcastle city centre in the early hours of January 22 before the appointment. Officers uncovered that Kwan had used fake licence plates on his vehicle during the journey to Tyneside.

Kwan was arrested at his home address and subsequently found on his computer was a ‘poisoner’s handbook’ and a book on guidance for murder investigations which had both been downloaded.

Several files regarding poisons to kill a person and ideal poisons to use to evade detection were also uncovered on his computer.

Further enquiries found that Kwan had installed spying software on his mother’s computer as a way of monitoring her and her then partner’s computer usage for a period of over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then charged with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He pleaded not guilty to these offences – but did admit a charge of administering a noxious substances.

Last week he went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court – however, today he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, was remanded in custody following the hearing and will be sentenced at a later date.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I want to recognise and praise the victim in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been through a horrendous ordeal and his life has been changed forever.

“He has shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and we will continue to support him in any way that we can.”

Detective Chief Inspector Henry added: “Thomas Kwan’s actions were utterly despicable.

“He used his experience as a doctor to deceive the victim into thinking the medical appointment he had arranged was genuine before administering the poison which has caused him unimaginable pain and suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the co-operation of the victim and the dedicated work of our team of officers during the past 10 months, we have been able to uncover Kwan’s scheming.

“Kwan thought he had covered his tracks by using fake registration plates on his vehicle and disguising himself during his visit to administer the injection.

“However our quick-time enquiries managed to uncover his plotting and within two days of the offence he was in custody.

“The weight of evidence faced by Kwan was overwhelming and he has now admitted attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While nothing can change the impact of Kwan’s actions on his victim, we do hope the fact he has been brought to justice will help them move on with their life.”

Speaking outside court, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, Chris Atkinson, described the case as one of the most elaborate criminal plots in recent history.

Mr Atkinson said: "Thomas Kwan went to highly unusual lengths in his attempts to kill his mother’s partner while avoiding detection.

"Over several months, he obsessively planned a way of gaining access to his victim, which involved the use of counterfeit documents, a shell company, and elaborate disguises to obscure the potentially lethal role he was to play in these events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the attempt on his victim’s life was thankfully unsuccessful, the effects were still catastrophic.

"The chemical injected caused increasingly severe damage beginning with burns and blisters around the injection site and progressing into a potentially life-threatening flesh-eating disease.

"At a time when Kwan could have assisted medical staff by identifying this substance, he instead made no comment to the questions put to him in police interview, allowing the victim’s health to further deteriorate.

"We would like to praise the work of our partners in Northumbria and Cleveland Police forces who conducted an outstanding investigation into what has been one of the most elaborate criminal plots in recent memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The key evidence they have provided has been instrumental in helping the Crown Prosecution Service build a robust case against Kwan.

"It is testament to both the strength of this case and the overwhelming evidence against him that Kwan has pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder today.

"Our thoughts remain with his victim at what remains a difficult time, and we sincerely hope that the conviction of his attacker today can provide him with some measure of comfort."