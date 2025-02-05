Police investigating a moped theft have released CCTV images of two men.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of two men following the theft of a moped from East Boldon Metro station.

On Friday, October 18, a moped was stolen from the car park of the station between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of two men following a moped theft at East Boldon Metro station. | British Transport Police

Officers investigating the incident eventually located and recovered the moped in Sunderland.

The BTP believe that the men in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and quote reference 697 of 18 October.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.