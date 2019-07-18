Police release CCTV image of a man after criminal damage at University of Sunderland
Northumbria police are investigating a report of criminal damage at the University of Sunderland and have released an image of a man they would like to trace.
On the morning of Monday, June 24, it was reported that a man had caused significant damage to the door of the university’s Priestman Building after repeatedly kicking it.
The incident, which occurred between 4am and 4.40am caused the glass pane of the door to crack. The man left on foot. An investigation is ongoing and as part of inquiries, police have identified a man they would like to speak to in connection.
He is known to have been in the area at the time and could assist officers with their enquiries. The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting 188 240619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You can email the officer in charge at 619@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.