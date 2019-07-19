Police release CCTV image after arson at University of Sunderland
Police who are investigating a suspected arson at the University of Sunderland have released the images of two men they would like to speak to.
Shortly after 4am on Saturday, May 11, it was reported that offenders had placed a pallet beneath a window of the Edinburgh Building and set it on fire. The blaze destroyed the pallet and caused damage to the building. They left the scene on foot and nobody was injured.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, which police are treating as suspected arson.
Officers have identified two men they would like to trace. They were known to have been in the area at the time of the incident, and could have information that can help police with the investigation.
The men, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact 101 quoting 233 130519, email 619@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or contact FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.