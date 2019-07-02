Police release 11 pictures as part of probe into disorder at Sunderland v Coventry City game at Stadium of Light
Detectives investigating fan disorder at Sunderland’s match against Coventry City have released the image of 11 men they would like to trace.
On the afternoon of April 13 this year, police were alerted to incidents of disorder during and after the League One clash at the Stadium of Light.
A number of individuals were identified to have contributed towards the disorder, with eight arrests made following the game and a further five fans ejected for breach of ground regulations.
An investigation is ongoing into the trouble that marred the game, and in connection with their enquiries, police have now identified 11 men they would like to speak to.
Officers are appealing for the public to come forward with any information which may help them trace the 11 men pictured.
They were known to have been at the stadium on the afternoon in question and could have key information that can assist officers.
During the disorder there were reports of objects being thrown from the away end into the stands below which lead to some fans being injured.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “West Midlands Police are also supporting Northumbria Police's ongoing investigation and have asked for any Coventry City fans who recognise anyone in the photographs to come forward.
“The men, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 382 130419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“You can also report it online at the Northumbria Police website or email the investigating officer on 2367@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.”