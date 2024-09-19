Police reissue pictures in appeal to trace men after disorder in Sunderland

A total of 21 people have now been convicted following the events of August 2.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, police have now re-released previous images and new images of people they would like to trace.

They are all believed to have been in the Sunderland city centre area around the time of the disorder and officers believe they could have information which may assist the investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Those pictured, or anyone who recognises them, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on their social media channels, or use the live chat function on the Force website.

“For those unable to contact police in this way, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“They can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.”