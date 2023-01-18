Police raid Sunderland house in suspected cannabis farm swoop in Hendon
Police have raided a house after receiving information relating to a suspected cannabis farm in the area.
The Echo understands that officers from Northumbria Police made a forced entry to the house in St Leonard Street, Hendon, Sunderland.
A number of officers could be seen at the property the property, and the force said unspecified items possibly used to grow the drug has been taken away.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson contacted the Echo to say: “Yesterday, (Tuesday, January 17), police received information that an address on St Leonard Street in Hendon, Sunderland, was being used as a suspected cannabis farm.
“Officers attended the address at midday and found a number of items within the property that connected to the supply of the illegal drug.
“The address is now being made safe and the equipment seized. Enquiries are ongoing.”
