Police raid Sunderland house in suspected cannabis farm swoop in Hendon

Police have raided a house after receiving information relating to a suspected cannabis farm in the area.

By Tony Gillan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:52pm

The Echo understands that officers from Northumbria Police made a forced entry to the house in St Leonard Street, Hendon, Sunderland.

A number of officers could be seen at the property the property, and the force said unspecified items possibly used to grow the drug has been taken away.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson contacted the Echo to say: “Yesterday, (Tuesday, January 17), police received information that an address on St Leonard Street in Hendon, Sunderland, was being used as a suspected cannabis farm.

Police have conducted a thorough search of the property.
“Officers attended the address at midday and found a number of items within the property that connected to the supply of the illegal drug.

“The address is now being made safe and the equipment seized. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police found out about the suspected cannabis farm on Tuesday, January 17