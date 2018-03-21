Police probe into stabbing in Sunderland continues

Police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing which led to two men being taken to hospital in Sunderland.

Two arrests were made after a man and his dog were stabbed at a house in Gleneagles Square, off Gleneagles Road, Grindon, yesterday morning.

Marked police vehicles could be seen parked up in Gleneagles Square in Grindon.

The road was taped off by police officers as scenes-of-crime officers searched for evidence.

Northumbria Police say that they have no further update to issue regarding the incident, and that inquiries are still ongoing.

A spokesman for the force yesterday said: "At about 6am this morning police were alerted to two male intruders at an address on Gleneagles Square, Sunderland.

"The intruders assaulted one male who was in the address at the time, with what is believed to be a bladed weapon.

The road was sealed off to traffic and people on foot.

"During the assault the occupants dog bit one of the intruders, at which point they fled the address.

"Emergency services attended and the occupant was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

"During the incident the victim’s Staffordshire Bulldog suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

"Another male was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"A 40-year-old male and an 18-year-old male have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"Police are currently carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting log 86 200318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."