Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police near the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle. Picture by North News.

Police have been out since before sunrise preparing for derby day as Sunderland host Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of officers and a fleet of vehicles are already in place around the Stadium of Light, with final briefings and preparations taking place.

Police near the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle. Picture by North News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers warned earlier this week that 'troublemakers' would not be tolerated, and urged people to stay calm and enjoy the match without any poor behaviour.

Sunderland and Newcastle are meeting for the first time since 2016 when the match kicks off at 12.45pm.

FA Cup rules mean NUFC have been given a bumper ticket allocation of 6,000, with away supporters having to travel on return bus services from St James’ Park to get to the match.

Police near the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle. Picture by North News.

Matches between the North East rivals have attracted disorder in the past, including notably in 2013 when NUFC fans rioted in Newcastle city centre following a 3-0 victory for the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Northumbria Police subsequently adopted a more relaxed approach to managing derby games, prompted by an easing of hostilities after the MH17 plane disaster in 2014 in which Newcastle fans Liam Sweeney and John Alder were killed, dispensing with the ‘ring of steel’ road closures and police escorts for away supporters.

Cordons to separate the two sets of fans and a “much larger” police presence than usual has been promised at the Stadium of Light, as well as extra officers stationed in Sunderland and Newcastle city centres.

Police near the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle. Picture by North News.

Chief Supt Neil Hutchison said: “There is understandably widespread excitement for the upcoming FA Cup game between Sunderland and Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Police near the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle. Picture by North News.

"Football fans in the North East are well known for being amongst the most passionate in the country and this fixture is much-anticipated by supporters of both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum.

"Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event

Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has confirmed that it will not be running any special direct services for football fans on the day of the derby, as has been the case for previous matches.

Chief Supt Hutchison added: “We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs and will be going to the match to enjoy the occasion. However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order. As well as the increased police presence at the ground, we will also have additional officers in both city centres.

“Any disorder will be clamped down upon and those involved can expect to be arrested. Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.”

However, North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has attacked the restrictions placed on Newcastle fans, accusing the authorities of treating them as 'hooligans'.

He claimed on Friday that supporters should not be barred from making their own way to the game, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain that police should not “demonise law-abiding people” who have no intention of causing trouble at what will be the first derby match since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor, who now sits as an independent after quitting Labour last year, said fans “don’t like being labelled hooligans and banned from public transport”.

Kim McGuinness, Labour’s Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and a rival of Mr Driscoll’s in the upcoming North East mayoral election, said the claim “sounds very much like the comments of someone who has never attended a derby match in this region”.

Mr Driscoll told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on Friday that it was “great that extra buses are being put on” but that Newcastle fans should not be forced to use them.

He added: “Why is it we can transport 70,000 people out of South Shields for the Great North Run, but not 6,000 to Sunderland for a football match? If you’re a Newcastle fan who lives in Washington or Sunderland – and they do exist – why can’t you get there under your own steam?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If more tickets have gone to Newcastle, then aren’t there fewer Sunderland fans travelling? Are we really saying that families, older people or disabled fans are a threat?

“Fans have told me they don’t like the implication that all football supporters are potential hooligans. It’s true that there’ll always be a handful of trouble causers in any group.

“We see drunken behaviour every Saturday night in every city in the country, but we don’t ban everyone else from having pint.

"We’ve got football banning orders and CCTV, let’s use them for those who deserve them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad