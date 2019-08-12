Police praise victim of ‘utterly deplorable’ muggers featured on BBC ‘Our Cops in the North’ documentary
Police have praised the victim of a pair of “utterly deplorable” muggers.
Serial criminals Lee Shanley, 33, and Darren Allcock, 27, are now beginning nearly four years behind bars for the botched robbery and a string of other offences.
They targeted the lone woman as she was walking alone near Jarrow Metro Station on December 4 last year.
The pair – whose offending recently featured on BBC One documentary series Our Cops in the North - pushed over their terrified victim and tried to grab her handbag.
Minutes later they fled in a car taken from a nearby driveway.
When arrested later that morning by police in Station Road, Hebburn, Shanley was wearing a pair of sunglasses that he had taken from the stolen vehicle.
Shanley, of Sandacres, Jarrow, and Allcock, of Dinsdale Street, Ryhope, Sunderland, both pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, burglary, damaging property and allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen car.
Shanley also admitted an additional theft charge and both were locked up for three years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court last Friday.
Detective Constable Leigh Booth, of Northumbria Police, has now said: “This was an incredibly serious spate of offending that caused a great deal of upset and distress across the community.
“Shanley and Allcock’s selfish actions were utterly deplorable and they should be ashamed of what they have done.
“They targeted a woman walking alone and tried to steal her belongings for a quick win – leaving her terrified and shaken as a result. Just minutes later, they then saw an opportunity to steal a car as the owner was preparing to take his daughter to school.
“I would like to thank the victims in this case for their co-operation and patience and I hope this sentencing can give them some kind of closure following their respective ordeals.”
In a statement, the mugging victim said: “This has left me feeling frightened, shocked and upset. I was crying.
“I walk this way to work and don't normally have any problems. It will certainly make me feel worried about walking this route again.”