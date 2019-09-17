Police plea to trace four people after 'shocking' attack on pub employee
Detectives investigating an unprovoked pub attack on a member of staff have released CCTV footage of four people they want to speak to in connection with the “shocking” incident.
After entering The Belmont Pub, in Moor End Terrace, Belmont, Durham City, a man left a male employee with injuries to his arm and neck after assaulting him.
The suspect left the premises before returning moments later to throw a bar stool at customers although no-one else was injured.
The group of two men and two women then made off in a black Seat Leon car with the registration plate MEZ 3542.
The men are described as being in their early 20s and about 5ft 6in or 5ft 7in in height.
Both were wearing white polo shirts and one has dark hair and the other is blond.
The victim was taken to hospital where he received stitches and is now recovering at home.
Detective Constable Leanne Howe, of Durham Police CID, said: “This was a shocking incident which was completely unprovoked and left one man with serious injuries.
“Thankfully the victim is now recovering, but this attack could have had a much worse outcome and we are keen to trace the suspect and the people with him.
“If you recognise any of the people in the CCTV I would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.”
Inquiries into the incident, which took place at around 9.45pm on Saturday, August 31, are ongoing.
Call 101, quoting incident reference 475 of August 31, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.