Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man in connection with threats to kill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are on the hunt for a Sunderland man who is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Connor Tayton, 29, is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.

Connor Tayton. | NP

“Tayton has strong links to the Sunderland and South Tyneside areas. Today (Monday April 7), officers are asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Tayton, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number 029387F/25.