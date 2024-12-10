Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man

Police officers are on the hunt for a Sunderland man wanted in connection to alleged offences including assault and dangerous driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Finn, 26 , has links to Sunderland, particularly in Hendon, Ryhope and Doxford Park, as well as Peterlee in Durham.

Officers are today (Tuesday December 10) asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Finn. | NP

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Finn, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You should quote crime reference number: 124068T/24.