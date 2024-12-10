Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man
Bradley Finn, 26 , has links to Sunderland, particularly in Hendon, Ryhope and Doxford Park, as well as Peterlee in Durham.
Officers are today (Tuesday December 10) asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.
Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
Finn, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.
You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You should quote crime reference number: 124068T/24.