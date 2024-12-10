Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST
Police officers are on the hunt for a Sunderland man wanted in connection to alleged offences including assault and dangerous driving.

Bradley Finn, 26 , has links to Sunderland, particularly in Hendon, Ryhope and Doxford Park, as well as Peterlee in Durham.

Most Popular

Officers are today (Tuesday December 10) asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bradley Finn.placeholder image
Bradley Finn. | NP

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Finn, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You should quote crime reference number: 124068T/24.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice