Police on the hunt for wanted man with connections to Sunderland

Police officers are on the hunt for a wanted man who has links to the Sunderland area.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Robert Bradford, 35, is wanted on breach of bail conditions and failure to appear at court and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

“Extensive searches have been ongoing across the region to locate him. Bradford has links to the Sunderland area – particularly Grindon. He also has links to the Birmingham area.”

Robert Bradford | NP

Police officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Bradford, or anyone who believes they know where he is, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Please quote the crime reference number: NP-20241209-0270