Police on the hunt for suspected arsonist with links to Sunderland

Police officers are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who has links to Houghton-le-Spring.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police are now appealing for the public’s help to track him down.

Callum Barnes, 29. | NP

A spokesperson said: “Callum Barnes, aged 29, is wanted in connection with an offence of suspected arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Callum, who has links to the both the Gateshead areas and Houghton-Le-Spring area of Sunderland.

“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250518-1183.