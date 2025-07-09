Police on the hunt for suspected arsonist with links to Sunderland
Northumbria Police are now appealing for the public’s help to track him down.
A spokesperson said: “Callum Barnes, aged 29, is wanted in connection with an offence of suspected arson.
“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Callum, who has links to the both the Gateshead areas and Houghton-Le-Spring area of Sunderland.
“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”
Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250518-1183.