Police on the hunt for reported Sunderland thief who stole jewellery and made off in victim's car
Northumbria Police have released images of some of the items stolen and officers are calling on the public’s help to track-down the perpetrator.
A spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 5am on Saturday, May 31, an offender forced their way into a property on Kirklea Road in the Houghton-le-Spring area.
“They proceeded to take multiple belongings from the property, including jewellery and the occupant’s car keys.
“The suspect has then stolen the victim’s grey Nissan Micra car and left the area.
“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and as part of their investigation, officers have released images of the stolen jewellery.
“We are asking anyone, including local businesses who may have been offered the chance to purchase the jewellery, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or via the report form function on the their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 061378Y/25.