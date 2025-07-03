Police officers are on the hunt for a burglar who stole jewellery from a property in Houghton-le-Spring and is then reported to have made off in the victim’s car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police have released images of some of the items stolen and officers are calling on the public’s help to track-down the perpetrator.

Some of the items of jewellery reported to have been stolen. | NP

A spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 5am on Saturday, May 31, an offender forced their way into a property on Kirklea Road in the Houghton-le-Spring area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They proceeded to take multiple belongings from the property, including jewellery and the occupant’s car keys.

More of the items reported to have been stolen. | NP

“The suspect has then stolen the victim’s grey Nissan Micra car and left the area.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and as part of their investigation, officers have released images of the stolen jewellery.

“We are asking anyone, including local businesses who may have been offered the chance to purchase the jewellery, to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or via the report form function on the their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 061378Y/25.