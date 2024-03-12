Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are on the hunt for a man who is wanted on an "emergency" prison recall.

David Wilson, 45, is understood to be actively evading arrest.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

"Wilson has strong links to the Sunderland area – particularly to Fulwell, Plains Farm and the city centre.

"Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

"Wilson, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact the police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ tool of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number: NP-20240221-1105."