Police on the hunt for man with Sunderland links wanted on prison recall
Police officers are on the hunt for a man who is wanted on an "emergency" prison recall.
David Wilson, 45, is understood to be actively evading arrest.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.
"Wilson has strong links to the Sunderland area – particularly to Fulwell, Plains Farm and the city centre.
"Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
"Wilson, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact the police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ tool of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number: NP-20240221-1105."
People can also report Wilson's whereabouts anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.