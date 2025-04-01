Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with with arson and criminal damage.

Anthony Hall, 32, has links to the Houghton area and Northumbria Police are today (April 1) appealing for the public’s help to locate him.

A spokesperson said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing across the region to locate him.

“We are asking for the public’s help to trace him and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Hall, or anyone who believes they know where he is, are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use report forms on their website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101. Please quote the crime reference number: 034465H/25.