Last week (ending March 4), officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit caught 26 motorists using their phones while driving on roads in the area.

All the offenders were all men aged between 23 and 59 and they have all received a £200 fine and six point endorsement on their driving licences.

Roads Policing Inspector Kevin Salter said: “Despite what some people think, using your phone at the wheel, even for a few seconds, can distract you enough to cause a collision – which could be fatal.

Police officers in Durham and Cleveland have been having a clampdown on motorists using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

“We see the devastation caused by drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel. Please don’t become another statistic. Keep yourself and other road users safe by putting your phone away when driving.

“The new legislation introduced in March 2022 prohibits mobile phones being used for any reason other than to make emergency calls. This includes using your phone to change music or check the time.”

“Twenty six offenders for the whole campaign is a lot lower than we’ve seen previously and I want to thank those who drive safely and help us protect all road users.”

