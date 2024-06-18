Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repairs to the roof are going to cost ‘thousands of pounds’.

Police officers are appealing for information after thieves reportedly stole lead from the roof of a Sunderland school.

Staff at Dubmire Primary Academy contacted Northumbria Police yesterday (June 17) after arriving back to school following the weekend to find a leak coming in through the roof where the lead has been removed.

In a message to parents on social media, head teacher Miss Jarvis said that staff were “beyond devastated” and the damage would “cost thousands of pounds to repair”.

Dubmire Primary Academy. Photograph: Google | Google

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of theft at Dubmire Primary Academy, in Britannia Terrace in the Fence Houses area of Houghton.

“It was reported that sometime between midnight on Sunday (June 16) night and 7am yesterday (Monday) offenders got into the premises before stealing a quantity of lead flashing from the roof of the building.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the report.

“Those with information can get in touch with us by sending a private message on our social media channels, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by completing a crime update form online.

“For those who are unable to contact us this way, call 101 and quote log number NP-20240617-0161.”

Speaking to the Echo yesterday, assistant headteacher Helen Anderson said: “There has been significant damage to the roof around the school site and we are dealing with one leak at the moment.

“It looks to have happened over the weekend and it’s hugely disappointing for everyone at the school.

“School budgets are really tight anyway and this is something else we now have to deal with.

“We are currently checking our CCTV and working with the police to find out who has done this.”

The school has today (June 18) posted an updated message on its Facebook page, confirming there have been some further leaks but that the school does not need to close.

Miss Jarvis said: “We are working with the insurance company to repair the significant damage to the roof and building.

“We have had leaks in one of the corridors but the fantastic site team has cleared up the mess and patched the roof for now.

“We have only had small leaks in other areas. I know there has been speculation, but we do not need to close the school.

“Staff are working hard, as usual, and we won't let this impact the children. If you live near the school and have any CCTV footage from the weekend, please could you check it and pass on any information to the police.

“We are working closely with Northumbria Police and we really want this person caught.