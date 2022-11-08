Police officer with winning smile and big heart wins award for dedication to Sunderland and South Tyneside

L-R- Chief Constable Winton Keenen QPM, Supt Kev Waring, Catherine Pawlikow’s mother, Liz Walker and a representative from sponsor BT.

Northumbria Police say Superintendent Kev Waring’s years of dedication to the force and the communities it serves – for the support he provides to his colleagues – has seen him win the Inspiring Individual Award at its Pride in Policing ceremony.

The officer who has an infectious personality and work ethic which inspires those around him collected the honour, awarded in memory of former staff member Catherine Pawlikow, at the recent awards held at the Biscuit Factory in Newcastle.

Supt Waring said: “I’m extremely proud to have been recognised with this award – it’s an incredible feeling.

“I absolutely love my job and try to do my very best while just being me – and if that is helping inspire people around me then that’s fantastic.

“When you join the police, you join a team – a family – and I’m privileged to work alongside dedicated officers, staff and volunteers who share the same values as I do and who ultimately come in every day to make a difference to people’s lives.”

He added: “Being a police officer in itself is an honour.

“We are here to protect our communities and I take that responsibility extremely seriously.

“It is a career which has given me so much and one which I would without hesitation recommend to anyone who was looking for a rewarding role, where no two days are ever the same and one where you will be supported to be the best you can be.”

Supt Waring, who works at Southern Area Command covering Sunderland and South Tyneside, has been with Northumbria Police for more than 20 years.

During this time he has been at the centre of some incredibly challenging incidents, led on building longstanding community partnerships and helped deliver changes across the Force.

And even when he’s off-duty, Supt Waring is still making a difference – having saved someone’s life while out for a walk.

He was nominated for the award, which was sponsored by BT, by the Force’s Head of Communications and Engagement Neil Preston.

He said: “Inspirational leadership is key in any walk of life – none more so than in a police force.

“Keeping the public safe and tackling crime is no easy business. It involves bringing together people with a range of backgrounds, skills and expertise. Galvanising them behind a common goal and inspiring them to go above and beyond to deliver a police service our communities can be proud of.

“Supt Waring embodies everything you could wish to find in an inspiring leader.”

He added: “No matter what the task or challenge, he approaches it with the same determination and enthusiasm.

“He strives to improve himself and those fortunate to work alongside him – all to ensure Northumbria Police delivers the best possible service.

“He has a smile as wide as the Tyne and a heart as big as the Angel of the North.