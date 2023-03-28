Police officer felt ‘embarrassed’ after being victim of racial abuse from Sunderland man

Dylan Brown, 21, used a foul expletive in telling the officer to “get out of this country” while in the custody suite at the city’s Southwick police station.

He lashed out verbally after being arrested for breaching the peace in Sunderland on Saturday, March 18, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Days earlier he was freed early from a six-week prison term for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in Sunderland on Thursday, December 29.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

In a victim statement read to the court, the racially attacked PC said homeless Brown’s insulting words had left him feeling embarrassed in front of colleagues.

As compensation, magistrates ordered Brown to pay him £50, and they also hit him with a £225 fine.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “At 8.43pm the PC arrested this defendant for a breach of the peace and he was taken to Southwick custody.

“He was in a holding cell when he told the officer to shut up and swore at him. He also said, ‘Get out of this country’.

“He was further arrested for racially aggravated abuse of the officer. The officer has said that he was treated with hatred and disrespect.

“This offence is aggravated by the defendant’s previous convictions and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The offence is regarded as a hate crime, so there needs to be an uplift in the sentence.”

Brown pleaded guilty to charges of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and breaching his bail conditions.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Brown’s criminal behaviour stemmed from him being born with foetal alcohol syndrome, due to his mother’s alcoholism.

He added: “His mum had an alcohol problem. That has caused him to have serious learning difficulties.

“He’s been on the streets for the majority of his life, and he has struggled with alcohol and drug addictions.

“He doesn’t recall a great deal about this offence, and he is shocked by the language that he used. He doesn’t dispute what the officer says.

“It seems to have been a short-lived incident. There were no members of the public present, only officers.”

