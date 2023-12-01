News you can trust since 1873
Police look to trace two men in connection with reported assault

The quality of the picture is poor but it could still prove vital

By Tony Gillan
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:10 GMT
The CCTV image released by the police.

Police investigating an assault outside a Sunderland pub have released images of two men they would like to trace.

At around 12.25am on Saturday, May 20, it was reported that two males had approached three other men as they were leaving the Promenade pub on Queens Parade on Seaburn's sea front.

The two men allegedly asked the group if they would like to buy some bottles of alcohol from them.

When the offer was declined, one man reportedly then hit one of the victims over the head with a glass bottle, causing it to smash and injure a second victim in the eye. The other man then reportedly punched the third victim causing facial injuries.

The suspects then fled on foot.

The incident was later reported to police who launched an investigation.

On Friday, December 1, as part of ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

They were in the area at the time and could have information which helps the investigation.

Northumbria Police are urging the public to study the image carefully.

The image is not the best quality, but police are hoping members of the public may recognise those pictured.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact the police via the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 quoting crime number 063132A/23.

