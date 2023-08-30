Police look to trace man in connection with charity tin theft in Sunderland
Officers investigating the theft of a charity collection tin have released images of a man they wish to trace as part of their investigations.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We received a report that just before 10am on Saturday, July 15, a man entered Hendon Branch Library on Toward Road, in Sunderland.
"He then stole a charity collection tin containing a quantity of money and hid it in his coat before making-off from the scene.
"Officers have today (Wednesday) released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.
"He was in the area at the time the charity tin was taken and may be able to help them with their enquiries."
The man, or anyone who knows him, is urged to contact the police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number: 088889X/23.