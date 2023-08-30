A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We received a report that just before 10am on Saturday, July 15, a man entered Hendon Branch Library on Toward Road, in Sunderland.

The police would like to speak with this man to help with their investigations.

"He then stole a charity collection tin containing a quantity of money and hid it in his coat before making-off from the scene.

"Officers have today (Wednesday) released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

"He was in the area at the time the charity tin was taken and may be able to help them with their enquiries."