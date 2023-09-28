Police look to trace man in connection with alleged attempted burglary in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with an alleged attempted burglary.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Roker at around 5.25am on Thursday, August 3.

An image of the man the police would like to trace in connection with an alleged attempted burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokeperson said: "It was reported that a male had approached a property on Givens Street in Roker. He has then allegedly looked into a parked vehicle on the driveway and tried the porch door before leaving the area on foot.

"The incident was later reported to police who launched an investigation. Today (September 28), as part of their enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

"He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists the police with their investigation."