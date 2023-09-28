Police look to trace man in connection with alleged attempted burglary in Sunderland
Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with an alleged attempted burglary.
The incident is reported to have taken place in Roker at around 5.25am on Thursday, August 3.
A Northumbria Police spokeperson said: "It was reported that a male had approached a property on Givens Street in Roker. He has then allegedly looked into a parked vehicle on the driveway and tried the porch door before leaving the area on foot.
"The incident was later reported to police who launched an investigation. Today (September 28), as part of their enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
"He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists the police with their investigation."
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting and crime number 096781Y/23.