Following a review of CCTV footage, images of eight men have been released.

Officers investigating reports of disorder before a football match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough have released images of eight men who they would like to trace.

Before the fixture at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 7, it was reported that violence broke out between a group of males.

The eight people the police would like to speak with in connection to a reported incident before the Middlesbrough game.

More than ten people were understood to have been involved in the incident, which occurred on Hay Street, before the 12.30pm kick-off.

The incident was reported to officers on duty but no injuries were subsequently reported to the police.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and extensive enquiries have been carried out to date, including a review of CCTV footage.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have today (December 12) issued the images of eight men who they would like to trace in connection with the reported incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "They were seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist the investigation."

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number: 150597S/23.