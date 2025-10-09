Police officers have released photographs of five men they are looking to track down as part of their investigation into a reported incident of affray in the city before SAFC’s opening game of the season against West Ham United.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 1.25pm on Saturday, August 16, police received a report of a large-scale disturbance in the city centre at The Beehive pub on Holmeside.

The images of five men Northumbria Police would like to speak with. | NP

“It was reported that a group of people, believed to be football fans, had been fighting at the premises ahead of the Sunderland AFC v West Ham fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended where the majority of those involved had fled the area, and no injuries were reported.

“Today, as part of our investigation, officers have released images of five men they would like to trace in connection with the report.

“They were believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information which could assist police.”

The men pictured, or anyone who knows them, are urged to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media channels, or via the report form on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number 095854B/25.