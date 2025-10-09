Police look to trace 5 men following reports of fans fighting before Sunderland AFC v West Ham game
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 1.25pm on Saturday, August 16, police received a report of a large-scale disturbance in the city centre at The Beehive pub on Holmeside.
“It was reported that a group of people, believed to be football fans, had been fighting at the premises ahead of the Sunderland AFC v West Ham fixture.
“Officers attended where the majority of those involved had fled the area, and no injuries were reported.
“Today, as part of our investigation, officers have released images of five men they would like to trace in connection with the report.
“They were believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information which could assist police.”
The men pictured, or anyone who knows them, are urged to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media channels, or via the report form on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number 095854B/25.