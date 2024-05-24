Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police chiefs have launched a dedicated new motorcycle unit which they say will help tackle crime and keep roads safe in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police say they are restoring a motorcycle unit with specially-trained riders ready to be deployed across the region’s roads.

The unit is made-up of both full-time and dual-role riders within the Roads Policing team, with some officers switching between four and two wheels.

The force said officers can be found riding on six ‘bespoke bikes which are operationally kitted out for a range of scenarios’.

Officers said ‘no two-days will be the same’ for the team, who will be cracking down on crime and antisocial vehicle use, as well as engaging with other riders at motorcycle events and supporting safety initiatives.

The force said this includes their specialist knowledge being used to deliver educational courses to promote safer riding, offering the chance for keen bikers to go out with them.

The unit will also be on hand to help escort abnormal loads and VIPs.

Superintendent David Pickett, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are all really excited to see the motorbikes on the roads, and the team have really hit the ground running supporting with a range of activity including the Force’s Operation Impact.

“While the unit will have lots of different duties, including tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, as you’d expect there is a real focus on keeping all road users safe.

“They will have a key role in helping to prevent serious and fatal collisions, through engagement and education both with those on two wheels and other motorists.

“The bikes have previously been very popular with the public, so we are hoping for a warm welcome.”

Supt Pickett added: “We know our region’s roads are popular with riders, especially as you head into Northumberland and the coast, and we do expect this coming Bank Holiday to be busy.

“The team will be among those out and about – and if you see us at one of your favourite stops then please do come over and say hello.

“We would also encourage riders to sign-up for one of courses, as no matter how experienced you are there’s always tips and advice to pick up to help keep you and others safe.”

