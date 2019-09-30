Police launch investigation into suspected arson in Sunderland
An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson at a property in Sunderland.
Firefighters from Sunderland Central and Farringdon were called to a property on Tower Street West, at 10.52pm on Sunday, September 29.
Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze at the property which fire crews confirmed was a car port. No one was injured.
Northumbria Police are treating the fire as arson and have launched an investigation.
A force spokesperson said: “At 11.24pm on Sunday, September 29, we were alerted by the fire service to a fire at a property on Tower Street West, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and found a fire had been started outside an address which had spread to the premises.
“Thankfully nobody was injured.
"An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire, which police are currently treating as arson.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 1101 290919 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.