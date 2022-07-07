Police launch investigation into car fire in Sunderland's Ivanhoe Crescent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were contacted at around 2.30am on Wednesday, July 6, after reports of a vehicle fire in Ivanhoe Crescent, in the Ashbrooke area of the city.

No one was injured and the blaze was extinguished.

Northumbria Police also attended and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Burnt out car in Ivanhoe Crescent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.30am on July 6, police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who were in attendance at Ivanhoe Crescent in Sunderland, after reports a car was on fire.

“The blaze was extinguished and no one was injured.

“Police attended the scene and spoke to the vehicle's owner and an investigation has been launched.

“At this time, the matter is being treated as a malicious ignition and anyone with information if asked to contact police using the Tell Us Something Page on our website, quoting log NP-20220706-0093.”

Burnt out car in Ivanhoe Crescent