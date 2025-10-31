Police officers are urging members of the public to stay safe and help keep their phone lines free for those who need them the most across the Halloween and Bonfire Night weekends.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween, Bonfire Night and the weekends surrounding them are always some of the busiest nights of the year for the Emergency Services.

Northumbria Police have issued a warning ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night. | Submitted.

Last year (2024), a total of 6,251 calls were received across the weekend of November 1 – with just under one thousand 999 calls and over one-thousand-five-hundred 101 calls being answered on Bonfire Night alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “That’s why we are asking members of the public to stay safe and considerate while out and about celebrating the spooky season.

“Sadly, some people see these occasions as an opportunity for reckless criminal behaviour and anti-social behaviour (ASB) related crime.

“We are asking for members of the public to help them keep their communities a safe and enjoyable space for everyone.

“Those who are celebrating the festivities are asked to consider attending an organised event rather than hosting their own. They're safer, more enjoyable, and help reduce risk in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please also be mindful to those around you, as this season can be distressing for pets, older residents, and vulnerable individuals.

“Please celebrate responsibly and be respectful of neighbours.”

Those planning on using fireworks are reminded to familiarise themselves with the rules of purchasing and using them:

• You must be 18 or over to buy 'adult' fireworks.

• It's illegal to set off fireworks, or host bonfires, in public spaces when they have not been approved as part of an official event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• It’s illegal to set off fireworks during night hours (11pm–7am), except on certain dates like Bonfire Night (until midnight).

Anyone who sees anything concerning is encouraged to report it, being mindful of keeping phone line clear for more urgent responses.

Non-emergency crimes can be reported online by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the ‘report’ form on their website.

In an emergency, call 999.