Police issue warning over electric motorbikes as they look to trace danger riders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have warned about the dangers of treating electric motorcycles like “toys” and are looking to trace several nuisance riders who nearly caused a serious collision in Chester-le-Street.

The incident took place in the Gibside area of the town and Durham Constabulary has published images of the riders they are looking to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are looking to trace these electric motorcycle riders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “One rider was very close to being seriously injured on Waldridge Road when they crossed from Second Avenue without looking.

“This caused a car to emergency stop to prevent a serious collision.

“Recently we have attended three electric bike and motorcycle incidents with young males being left with life changing injuries.

“These are not toys and are being ridden in a manner which carries serious risks to both the rider and members of the public.”