Police issue warning over electric motorbikes as they look to trace danger riders
Police officers have warned about the dangers of treating electric motorcycles like “toys” and are looking to trace several nuisance riders who nearly caused a serious collision in Chester-le-Street.
The incident took place in the Gibside area of the town and Durham Constabulary has published images of the riders they are looking to trace.
A police spokesperson said: “One rider was very close to being seriously injured on Waldridge Road when they crossed from Second Avenue without looking.
“This caused a car to emergency stop to prevent a serious collision.
“Recently we have attended three electric bike and motorcycle incidents with young males being left with life changing injuries.
“These are not toys and are being ridden in a manner which carries serious risks to both the rider and members of the public.”
Anyone with information relating to the riders of the bikes in the photographs are urged to call 101 or to contact Durham Constabulary via its webpage.