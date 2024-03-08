Police issue images after alleged robbery at Sunderland city centre bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police believe these two women may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Police investigating a reported robbery at a Sunderland city centre bar have issued images of two women they would like to trace.

At around 7pm on Saturday, November 25, it was reported that a woman had been assaulted inside Cleo’s Bar in Park Lane.

It is understoodtwo females approached another woman on the premises then assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The pair then took the victim’s handbag which contained a smartphone, make-up, perfume, a purse containing a bank card, ID and around £50 in cash.

The victim, in her 30s, was left with significant bruising and swelling to her head.

The offenders then left on foot. One of the stolen bank cards was later fraudulently used at another city centre bar the same evening.

The incident was reported to police who launched an investigation. Northumbria Police have now released images of two women who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

They are understood to have been in the area at the time of the robbery, and officers believe they may have information which could help them.

The women, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police using the Report page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 147202P/23.