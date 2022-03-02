Police issue CCTV appeal after report of woman raped in car in Sunderland street

Northumbria police have released images of two men they are trying to trace after a report that a woman was raped at the weekend.

At about 4am on Sunday (February 27) it was reported that a woman had been raped in a car that was parked on Derwent Street.

It was reported that the woman left the 7even nightclub on the same street in the company of a man and entered a car, before she was then raped inside the vehicle.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the two men

An investigation has been launched into the incident and the woman is being offered support by specialist officers at this time.

Now, as part of their enquiries, police have identified two men who were in the area at the time and are appealing for public support in helping trace the men.

Northumbria Police believe they could have information that can assist with the ongoing investigation and officers are appealing to the public to come forward if they know either of the men.

Officers are also asking anybody who has any other information that could help their enquiries to get in touch immediately.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 023904X/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

