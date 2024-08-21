Police issue appeal after reported DIY burglary in Sunderland city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace after a reported burglary in Sunderland.

A “large amount of DIY tools” are alleged to have been stolen from the business premises in High Street West at about 11.30pm on July 4.

Police officers would like to trace this man. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An offender gained access to the building and stole a large amount of DIY tools, before making off.

“As part of the investigation, we have now identified a man who we would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

“He was believed to be in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that can assist officers’ enquiries.”

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to get in touch via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 078379D/24.