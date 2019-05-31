Police investigation launched after boilers are stolen from houses on new build construction site

Boilers have been stolen from six houses on a new build construction site.

The incidents took place on the night of Thursday, May 16, into the morning of Friday, May 17.

Six properties at the Gleeson Homes new build site at Stephenson Court in Peterlee were broken into, and their boilers stolen.

Following the break-ins, police in Peterlee say there have been further instances of people accessing the site in hours of darkness.

In response to the incidents, additional security measures have been put in place, including extra police patrols in the area.

Anybody with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting crime number CRI00197245.