Police investigating gruesome reports of a decapitated deer head in Sunderland cemetery

By Neil Fatkin
Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Northumbria Police are investigating reports of a decapitated deer being found in a Sunderland cemetery with its head in the grass close by.

On Tuesday (April 8) morning a number of people reported seeing a “beheaded deer” on a footpath in Mere Knolls Cemetery on Trover Crescent in Sunderland.

One woman reported coming across the headless deer at 6.30am when out walking her dog and that “the head was in the grass”. She said she contacted Northumbria Police about what she had seen.

We contacted Northumbria Police about the decapitated deer. They confirmed the presence of a dead deer in the cemetery had been reported and that it “appeared to have sustained injuries” and asked for anyone with information as to what may have happened to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10am on Tuesday, April 8, we received a report of a dead deer being found in Mere Knolls Cemetery on Dykelands Road in Sunderland.

“It was reported the deer appeared to have sustained injuries and was later removed from the grounds by the local authority.

“Anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250408-0269.”

