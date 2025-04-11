Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police are investigating reports of a decapitated deer being found in a Sunderland cemetery with its head in the grass close by.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (April 8) morning a number of people reported seeing a “beheaded deer” on a footpath in Mere Knolls Cemetery on Trover Crescent in Sunderland.

Police are investigating reports of a decapitated deer being found in Mere Knolls Cemetery. | National World

One woman reported coming across the headless deer at 6.30am when out walking her dog and that “the head was in the grass”. She said she contacted Northumbria Police about what she had seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We contacted Northumbria Police about the decapitated deer. They confirmed the presence of a dead deer in the cemetery had been reported and that it “appeared to have sustained injuries” and asked for anyone with information as to what may have happened to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10am on Tuesday, April 8, we received a report of a dead deer being found in Mere Knolls Cemetery on Dykelands Road in Sunderland.

“It was reported the deer appeared to have sustained injuries and was later removed from the grounds by the local authority.

“Anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250408-0269.”