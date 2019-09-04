Police investigate three incidents of criminal damage in South Hylton and Pennywell
Police are currently investigating a spate of criminal damage in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police were called to three incidents where two vehicles and a house have been damaged.
On Monday, September 2, police were called to Portsmouth Square where a car had been set on fire. This fire is being treated as arson.
On Tuesday, September 3, police received a report of windows of a parked vehicle being smashed in North View. A group of men using baseball bats were seen smashing the vehicle.
Shortly after, they were called to Waterford Green where windows of a house had been smashed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the three incidents, which police are currently treating as linked. Increased patrols will be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the public.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1057 030919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.