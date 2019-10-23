Police investigate £20,000 fraud at Sunderland mental health hospital

Police are investigating reports of the fraud involving a patient at Hopewood Park Hospital, in Ryhope.

The Echo understands the allegation of fraud refers to more than £20,000 belonging to a patient which has been taken over a two-year period.

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, says the trust takes reports such as this ‘very seriously’ and is continuing to help the police with their inquiries.

Gary O’Hare, executive director of nursing and chief operating officer for CNTW, said “Care and compassion are at the heart of everything we do and we take allegations of fraud very seriously.

“We are continuing to help the police with their ongoing investigation”.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that an investigation has been launched and the fraud relates to a patient at the hospital.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm we are investigating a report of fraud involving a patient at Hopewood Park Hospital, Sunderland.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Hopewood Park is a purpose-built mental health hospital which opened in September 2014 on the site of the former Ryhope General Hospital.

It replaced the Trust’s Cherry Knowle Hospital and the mental health wards in South Tyneside General Hospital.

The hospital has not been inspected by the Care Quality Commission as the services provided are covered under the trust-wide inspection.