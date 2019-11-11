Damage to Sunderland politician Julie Elliott's office

An investigation has been launched following reports a man smashed two windows of Julie Elliott’s office and was acting aggressively in Norfolk Street on Saturday, November 9.

The Sunderland politician, who was first elected as MP for Sunderland Central in 2010, has condemned the behaviour of the person responsible.

Ms Elliott said: “It’s very upsetting and it’s very worrying for my staff.

“There’s lots of security in the office given the current political climate so everyone is safe.

“The police were here straight away and there is a live investigation under way. If anyone has any information they should contact the police.

“I am confident they will find the person who did this.

“People can have political debates with me that’s absolutely fine – but this is not the way to behave in politics or in life.

Julie Elliott

“I have a number of staff here and really it affects them more than me.”

The incident of criminal damage occurred shortly before 11.15pm on Saturday November 9.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man had smashed two windows of the premises and was acting aggressively. Officers attended but the individual had already left the area.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“We would like to reiterate that intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against anybody found responsible.”

Miles Elliott, former councillor for Southwick Ward of Sunderland City Council and Ms Elliott’s son, posted on Twitter after the attack.

He said: “My Mam’s office was bricked on Saturday. Politicians and their staff are not fair game, they are people doing their jobs to the best of their ability and with good intentions.