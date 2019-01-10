Police in Sunderland issue CCTV image of man they want to trace after cashpoint theft

Police investigating a report of theft in Hetton have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The incident happened at the cashpoint outside the Post Office, on Front Street, at around 9.50am on Monday, November 26.

An elderly woman requested to withdraw a sum of money from the ATM.

However, after putting her bank card away, she forgot to collect the money from the machine.

It is believed an individual then picked up the money and made off with the cash.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and as part of their enquiries, police have identified a man they would like to speak to.

It is understood he was in the area at the time of the alleged theft and may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 328 271118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.