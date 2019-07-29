Police hunt two men after shop robbery in Chester-le-Street
Officers investigating a shop robbery in Chester-le-Street are appealing for information.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 17:57
Police officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Chester-le-Street.
The incident took place on Saturday, July 27, at around 9am in the Cooks Corner, Ouston area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Two men entered shop premises and made demands for money, before making off on foot.
Anybody with dashcam footage of the Greenford Lane area between 8.30am and 9.15am is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 145 of July 27.