Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to two young girls in Washington
A CCTV images has been released as police investigate two similar reports of a man indecently exposing himself to girls in Washington.
Both incidents occurred on Monday evening (September 30) within two hours of one another – and the incident are being treated as linked.
Shortly after 4pm, it was reported a man had approached a teenage girl in the Station Road area and exposed himself.
Officers received a similar report at 5.35pm after a man exposed himself to a younger girl in Urban Gardens.
Officers have spoken with both victims and their families to offer support.
Now, police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
He was believed to have been in the area and could have information that can assist officers.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call 101 quoting reference 894 300919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email 3969@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.